3 - Autumn Colours by marshwader
3 - Autumn Colours

View from the bedroom today. Off to another funeral, not much time to be creative with the camera!
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dawn ace
Beautiful colours
November 3rd, 2023  
