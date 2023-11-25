Previous
25 - Condensation Abstract by marshwader
351 / 365

25 - Condensation Abstract

25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Úna
That’s dramatic!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
There is a wonderful sense of motion
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise