26 - Water droplets by marshwader
352 / 365

26 - Water droplets

A grim, cold, dark, damp day! I didn't want to go out for a walk so pootled around my garden with one of my Lensbaby lenses. This time the Sweet 35, and rather liked these images!
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful collage
November 26th, 2023  
Steve Joyce
Nice and neat arrangement. Looks like we are all drippy today!
November 26th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautiful collage
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023  
