Previous
352 / 365
26 - Water droplets
A grim, cold, dark, damp day! I didn't want to go out for a walk so pootled around my garden with one of my Lensbaby lenses. This time the Sweet 35, and rather liked these images!
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
4
2
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful collage
November 26th, 2023
Steve Joyce
Nice and neat arrangement. Looks like we are all drippy today!
November 26th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautiful collage
November 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023
