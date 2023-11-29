Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
355 / 365
29 - Brutalism
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
355
photos
62
followers
77
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th November 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great capture of this architectural style
November 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close