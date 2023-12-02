Previous
The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
2 - The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

Another knitting marvel on our local postbox!
2nd December 2023

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Kathy ace
Very clever needleworker(s).
December 2nd, 2023  
borof ace
Great artwork, including your photo.
December 2nd, 2023  
