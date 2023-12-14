Previous
14 - Christmas Shoppers by marshwader
14 - Christmas Shoppers

I have just done another full year on 365! This is the 3rd time I have engaged in this project taking one photo per day for a year, but the years were not sequentially. This time it is a multiple exposure and ICM to create this atmospheric shot. I will continue up to end of December and then I will post every so often. Please accept apologies for not commenting on your recent images, to those who follow me. I will get round to is slowly, but the Christmas preparations are taking my time up. Hope to keep following you all!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful abstract.
Congratulations on your third year!
December 16th, 2023  
Dave ace
Love this!
December 16th, 2023  
