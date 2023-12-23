Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 379
22 - Tega & Thomas
My little grandson visiting us and in his bed and holding a toy Thomas! This has been a great success; he loved it! He was so engrossed that he only looked at me when I meowed trying to pretend to be our cat, Merlin!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
379
photos
66
followers
77
following
103% complete
View this month »
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd December 2023 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
I'll bet he was tickled with the bed and colorful sheets. Fun candid of your grandson.
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close