Previous
Photo 383
27 - Merlin cuddling my friend
Merlin often tries to remove people from my home, either biting their backs/bottoms or jumping at them in an attempt to kill them! My friend popped over for a cuppa, and Merlin just snuggled up to her with his paws neatly folded!
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Babs
ace
He probably isn't hungry at the moment, he will save her for later.
December 28th, 2023
