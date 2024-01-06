Previous
6 - Waxwing by marshwader
Photo 391

6 - Waxwing

Went back to the same location and tried to get better pictures of the Waxwings. The sky was quite dark at times and as a result the image noisy, so lots of exposure compensation and denoise in post production. This is the first of many taken today.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous shot
January 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise