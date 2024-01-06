Sign up
Photo 391
6 - Waxwing
Went back to the same location and tried to get better pictures of the Waxwings. The sky was quite dark at times and as a result the image noisy, so lots of exposure compensation and denoise in post production. This is the first of many taken today.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous shot
January 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 7th, 2024
