3 Mad Merlin Eating

This image has no photographic merit, but I was amazed to see Merlin eat his food like this! The urgency of having to eat took over. Merlin recently had most of his teeth removed leaving just his canines, so we have swapped him to a soft diet. Most are garbage, that smell dreadful. I had to test loads of higher quality foods on him and now he is happy. Before we moved him over to better quality food he would lick the gravy and then climb up our backs agitating us for food. In all his 8 years of life I have never seen him do this!!