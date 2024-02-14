Previous
14 - Daffodils by marshwader
Photo 413

14 - Daffodils

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautifully impressionistic.
February 14th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Love this
February 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting result!
February 14th, 2024  
Helen Jane
gorgeous use of icm. is it a composite or is the detail in the main flower cleverly preserved within the icm shot?
February 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise