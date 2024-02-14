Sign up
Previous
Photo 413
14 - Daffodils
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
5
0
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
413
photos
70
followers
83
following
113% complete
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
13th February 2024 11:46pm
Privacy
Public
Dave
ace
Beautifully impressionistic.
February 14th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
Love this
February 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting result!
February 14th, 2024
Helen Jane
gorgeous use of icm. is it a composite or is the detail in the main flower cleverly preserved within the icm shot?
February 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 14th, 2024
