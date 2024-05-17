Previous
17 -Merlin asleep on the Compost Bin by marshwader
17 -Merlin asleep on the Compost Bin

Not much time to take photos as planning our 6 week trek to France in the motorhome. Merlin caught my eye fast asleep on the compost bin. You can see his glorious golden frosting and his weapons of mass destruction!
Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
