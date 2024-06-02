Previous
2 - Cat at high window by marshwader
Photo 458

2 - Cat at high window

I was suddenly attracted to this mad cat trying to catch a passing crow and almost falling out of the high window. This is just after, and his facial expression is 'damn it I missed'!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Nicely framed
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise