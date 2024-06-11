Previous
11 - Red Legs by marshwader
Photo 466

11 - Red Legs

Strange thing on a balcony!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
127% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice find, pic!
August 3rd, 2024  
