19 - Moroccan Meal by marshwader
Photo 471

19 - Moroccan Meal

I don't often do a food image, but this was the only picture taken this day. Showing a really yummy tagine!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Wendy ace
looks delicious.
August 6th, 2024  
