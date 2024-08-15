Previous
15 - View from my bedroom by marshwader
Photo 498

15 - View from my bedroom

There was a time I could see the Bredon Hills and the river. I used to enjoy the wildlife; buzzards, kestrels and many songbirds. All we have is a wall of green and the only birds are pigeons, crows and the occasional buzzard if I am lucky.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
