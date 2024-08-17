Previous
17 - Beginning to Gather by marshwader
17 - Beginning to Gather

I always feel sad when I see the swallows beginning to gather. They gather for short moments then fly off again, but soon it will be serious and then they will be gone back to Africa until summer next year!
