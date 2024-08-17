Sign up
17 - Beginning to Gather
I always feel sad when I see the swallows beginning to gather. They gather for short moments then fly off again, but soon it will be serious and then they will be gone back to Africa until summer next year!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
