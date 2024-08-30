Previous
30 - Showing Early Skills by marshwader
Photo 506

30 - Showing Early Skills

My little grandson showing some early skills at football!
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice kick
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise