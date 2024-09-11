Previous
Puppydog's nose! by marshwader
Puppydog's nose!

My friend has just got a gorgeous little Cavapoo girl puppy. She was just 8 weeks old here and cuddled next to me!
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Adorbs
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet
November 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute
November 10th, 2024  
