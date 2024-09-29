Sign up
Photo 520
29 - Not so scary with a spider catcher
Amazing how having this little spider catcher has reduced my fear of spiders. I actually look at them now and pop them outside!
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Babs
ace
I don't mind spiders, which is good really as some of the spiders here are huge and some are quite deadly.
November 16th, 2024
