18 - Flooding again by marshwader
18 - Flooding again

The River Severn broke its bank and flooded our lower field again. Showing just the top of the gates.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Sorry about the flooding, but this is an amazing image.
November 16th, 2024  
