9 - Love them or Hate them

My Marmite Images – Love Them or Hate Them



Statement



10 images from my home that collectively tell a story



I have done similar things before, and it is difficult at times to think of another way of doing it. The weather was quite dull over the last month and living in a rather dark barn conversion all images needed the lights on. This posed problems of course, namely bumping up the ISO.



I also have far too much stuff in my house and I certainly wasn’t planning on doing ‘estate agent’ types of photos. So, for days I am waiting for inspiration.



Then I finished my Marmite jar. As usual I put it in the dishwasher to wash prior to recycling the glass. There is something quite glorious about the dark brown glass sometimes leaning towards green and sometimes leaning towards warm earth colours that captures my imagination!



As every artist photographer would do, I put my camera lens through the jar, sometimes from the inside and sometimes from the outside. They both distilled the muddle of my home abstracting each image allowing the room artificial light to play within the image. The result is mystifying and at times just glorious! I hope you agree?



