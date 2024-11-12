Previous
Photo 536

12 - I would love this book!

Another grab shot of a book of street photography that I would really love! Do you think anyone will buy it for me for Christmas????
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It looks fabulous even if I am not up to taking pictures of people in the street :-(
November 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like an interesting book. I originate from the North of England. Just checked it out and you can get a copy for about 50GBP from AbeBooks with free postage. A bargain.
November 19th, 2024  
