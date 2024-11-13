Previous
Next
13 - Merlin in his Strawberry Bed by marshwader
Photo 537

13 - Merlin in his Strawberry Bed

Taken around midnight with challenging lighting conditions and just with my iPhone, but he does look rather lovely in his bed!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact