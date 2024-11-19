Previous
19 - Pampas grass by marshwader
19 - Pampas grass

Multiple exposure (in camera) of my pampas grass.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful contrast
November 17th, 2024  
