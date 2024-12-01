Previous
1 - My grandson's birthday by marshwader
Photo 544

1 - My grandson's birthday

My grandson was 4 and this was him investigating with a magnifying glass (part of one of his presents)!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact