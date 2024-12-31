31 - Light of the Past, Shadows of the Present

This can be a metaphor for many things, but is actually part of a property near me, where in the past we were close to the owner. The present owner we sadly are not.



The year has finally come to a close, and although I have posted throughout the year on each day I took the photograph, rather than using my back catalogue, I was not able to post every day.



Thank you for all who commented on my images. I know I have many to catch up on, so forgive me - it is that time of the year! As soon as the madness has reduced I will look at your images!



I will post as and when in 2025. Wishing you all a Happy, Healthy, Peaceful New Year! xx