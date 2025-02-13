Previous
Next
13 - Connection by marshwader
Photo 570

13 - Connection

13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
wonderful contrast of clarity and blur...I really like images like this!
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact