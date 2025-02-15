Previous
15 - Amalgamation by marshwader
15 - Amalgamation

15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
vaidas ace
Interesting image
February 24th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful abstract. Some of it makes me think of stained glass
February 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome abstract
February 24th, 2025  
Granagringa ace
So interesting..is this a multiple exposure???
February 24th, 2025  
