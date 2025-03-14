Previous
14 - Unexpected Sunset by marshwader
Photo 585

14 - Unexpected Sunset

14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact