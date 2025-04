6 - Whitethroat

I think this is a Whitethroat! It certainly looks very similar in my book! I could hear the beautiful bird song today in the glorious sunshine and thought I would try and capture who was singing. I am suffering with arthritis in my hands and it was difficult focussing and holding the camera and big lens. The joys of getting older! I am in two minds whether to change my whole camera system to something I can comfortably hold. This was the best of a not very good bunch!