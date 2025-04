7 - Chiffchaff and Insect

On a mission to get it in focus, despite my camera seeming heavier and heavier!! Used my monopod and my rather clever SpeedGimble with my 400mm EF lens on my Canon R5, and caught this Chiffchaff albeit on the telegraph wire, but I have an insect as well! I did catch a heron as well, maybe I will post that tomorrow if I can't find something to post!