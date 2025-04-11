Previous
11 - Jackdaw in Flight by marshwader
11 - Jackdaw in Flight

I just loved the shape of the Jackdaw in this photo! He looks like a torpedo!
11th April 2025

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Christine Sztukowski ace
He sure does, fantastic capture
April 11th, 2025  
