Previous
12 - A Face within a Face by marshwader
Photo 599

12 - A Face within a Face

A little bit of pareidolia, just for fun!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Cool find
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact