12 - A Face within a Face
A little bit of pareidolia, just for fun!
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave
ace
Cool find
April 13th, 2025
