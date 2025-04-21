Previous
21 - Apple Blossom by marshwader
21 - Apple Blossom

I just noticed the late afternoon sun catching the apple blossom!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible beauty
April 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
April 21st, 2025  
