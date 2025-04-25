Previous
Next
25 - Side Street by marshwader
Photo 605

25 - Side Street

This was my brief for my creative group to dig out their old SLR cameras and take 36 images on film in a local town together. This was taken on a Minolta X-700 which was my favourite camera prior to digital! They could not over process, only what we used to do in a darkroom! It was interesting to slow down because you can't waste a shot! I took these on 15th April, but they arrived back on the 25th thus I have put that date in. One of many I am quite pleased with! There is definitely a different quality with analogue imagery!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact