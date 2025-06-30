Previous
30 - Glorious sky by marshwader
30 - Glorious sky

Just an iPhone picture of this beautiful summer sky! I shall add this to my 'Skys file' for adding to other photos eventually, but I am just enjoying it as it is!
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2025  
