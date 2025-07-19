Previous
19 - Booze & Cigarettes by marshwader
Photo 628

19 - Booze & Cigarettes

Another one from The Upton Blues Festival!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
All the good stuff… right ? She looks a tad unhappy but I love ve the flaming red hair!
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact