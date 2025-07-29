Previous
Next
29 -Swallows Gathering by marshwader
Photo 632

29 -Swallows Gathering

Still July, but noticed the swallows thinking about leaving! Does that mean we are in for a bad winter?
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact