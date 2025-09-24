24 - We Walked those Steps

This is the new Tower Hamlets Town Hall, previously the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where I trained as a nurse. The building originates from 1752. Many of the Consultants were pioneers in medicine and medical research. It is the same hospital that gave sanctuary to The Elephant Man - Joseph Merrick. Also a pioneering hospital for nursing with one of Florence Nightingale's nurses as our first Matron - Eva Luckes. I mentioned before about Edith Cavell (see earlier post), she trained at my hospital and started a school of nursing in Belgium. It was when she helped allied soldiers she was shot by the Germans as being a traitor. Her main statue is in London, near the National Gallery. Every year since her assassination, RLH nurses have paid homage to her on Armistice Day.



The hospital is now a new blue and clear glass block in the background. A centre of excellence for the local area. We of course we were all heartbroken that the hospital with so much history was lost, except that amazingly Tower Hamlets have very sympathetically restored it and offer guided tours (free to ex RLH staff) to the general public. I almost shed a tear...