4 - Charcoal sketch of acorns by marshwader
Photo 662

4 - Charcoal sketch of acorns

I found some acorns in our garden and thought I must start drawing/painting again. So I did a very quick sketch of them, with a view to painting them soon.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
