Photo 665
9 - India washing herself
Whilst I am getting to know this little girl, there will be a few extra images of her. More settled by the day, although I have never seen a cat move so fast when she wants to!
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
1
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th October 2025 4:44pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
She a beautiful girl
October 11th, 2025
