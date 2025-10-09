Previous
9 - India washing herself by marshwader
9 - India washing herself

Whilst I am getting to know this little girl, there will be a few extra images of her. More settled by the day, although I have never seen a cat move so fast when she wants to!
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Christine Sztukowski ace
She a beautiful girl
October 11th, 2025  
