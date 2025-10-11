Previous
11 - Weeping Rose 2 by marshwader
Photo 667

11 - Weeping Rose 2

Trying to get this technique how I want it. This is today's version!
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice!
October 11th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
@kvphoto thank you!
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact