Previous
12 - Emotion of Loss by marshwader
Photo 668

12 - Emotion of Loss

Taking this idea further. This will be the last white rose image as it is about to decay (ah, new project!!)
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact