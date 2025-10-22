Previous
22 - What is it about Bengals and Water? by marshwader
Photo 672

22 - What is it about Bengals and Water?

Just an iPhone grab shot of her ladyship exploring new territory!!
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
October 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
So cute pic😊
October 22nd, 2025  
Dave ace
Cute. Our tortie loves water, too.
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact