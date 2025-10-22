Sign up
Photo 672
22 - What is it about Bengals and Water?
Just an iPhone grab shot of her ladyship exploring new territory!!
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
3
2
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd October 2025 10:09am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
October 22nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
So cute pic😊
October 22nd, 2025
Dave
ace
Cute. Our tortie loves water, too.
October 22nd, 2025
