4 - Strange Things by marshwader
Photo 680

4 - Strange Things

Yes, the strange things that capture my eye! A reflection in a wet glass chopping board, altering reality!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Cool abstract
November 4th, 2025  
