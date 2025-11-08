Sign up
Previous
Photo 683
8 - India
Another picture of India playing!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
1
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
683
photos
79
followers
111
following
187% complete
View this month »
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th November 2025 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Hope she is settled in now
November 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Just what to cute
November 15th, 2025
