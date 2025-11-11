Sign up
Photo 684
11 - The Wound
An add on to my white rose series.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th November 2025 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
