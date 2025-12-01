Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
1 - Head banging Pigeon
Just a bit of humour!!
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
5
3
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Too cute!!! Love the image.
December 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nicely done!
December 6th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Cute nice pic👍
December 6th, 2025
FunnyFace
Yep, that's great! Amusing :-)
December 6th, 2025
Michelle
Cute capture
December 6th, 2025
