20 - That Christmas Feeling by marshwader
Photo 701

20 - That Christmas Feeling

Just an iPhone grab shot of Carols in a neighbouring village tonight! Think I am slowly getting in the mood!!!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Michelle
Gosh that’s a lot of decorations on one house!
December 20th, 2025  
